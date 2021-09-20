Gaint Wooden Violin Named 'Violin Of Noah' Ferries Musicians Down Venice’s Grand Canal

Music lovers in Venice were in for a treat as musicians played a string quartet while onboard a large, violin-shaped boat over the weekend, as it toured slowly along with Venice Grand Canal. Musicians on the hand-carved violin instrument performed pieces by Vivaldi, Venice’s most famous musical performer, as they floated along with one of the city's famous canals.

Giant wooden violin in Venice

The giant wooden violin called the 'Violin of Noah' was built by Venetian sculptor Livio De Marchi and his team that took them more than a year to construct. The vessel was designed to represent those affected and passed away due to Covid-19, the city’s rise from the pandemic and its intrinsic connection to art, culture and music. Performers from the Benedetto Marcello Conservatory stood barefoot on the 12-metre-long floating instrument and played string quartet as they dressed in tuxedos and evening gowns.

De Marchi told Venezia Today in August that the vessel was inspired by Noah's Ark. He said, "As Noah put the animals on board the Ark to save them, we will spread art through music on this violin." Violin of Noah isn't the first time that the sculptor has, made unusual things float on waters.

In 1985 he successfully navigated a paper boat-shaped wooden boat in the canals of Venice. Since then, he has let his fantasy run free and has built more and more eccentric objects to sail on the Venetian canals, from an enormous vase to a Vintage car. His latest creation was a Ferrari F50, which was propelled by a motor. The car includes all the details of an actual sports car.

Image: Instagram/@worldeconomicforum