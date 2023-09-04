Godzilla Minus One Trailer: Kaiju King Wreaks Havoc In Postwar Japan

Godzilla Minus One will make its theatrical debut in Japan on November 3 followed by its US release on December 1. Ahead of it, the makers released the trailer of the film on Monday. It gave a glimpse of the devastation caused by the monster.

2 things you need to know

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla series.

The Japan production will see the comeback of Kaiju King, who was last featured in the 2016 movie Shin Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One trailer teases awakening of Kaiju

The trailer teases the dramatic return of Kaiju King with brief glances at the destruction caused by the monster. Set in Japan after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it narrates the tale of the country being further thrown into instability and anarchy after the awakening of Kaiju.

Resources are already strained as Godzilla emerges from the water and begins stomping people while rampaging through the city center. There is an interesting flash of a US Department of War paper that perhaps provides information regarding Godzilla and his history.

The first full trailer for "Godzilla Minus One" has been released. pic.twitter.com/D1MIRQVJea — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 4, 2023

Based on the trailer, it appears like the Japanese government will be left to cope with the monster on its own. As a result, with the military of Japan severely undermanned, a one-sided conflict will result when Godzilla unleashes his wrath.

Godzilla to develop into a cinematic universe

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and Yuki Yamada in major roles. Toho Studios has previously stated that they intend to develop a new shared universe akin to the wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe for Godzilla. Godzilla Minus One serves as the starting point for this world-building.