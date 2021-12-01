Gong Yoo Joins Instagram, Check Out His First Post With 'Squid Game' Reference

Fans of the South Korean actor Gong Yoo can rejoice as the actor had finally joined the social media handle Instagram. On Wednesday, December 1, Gong Yoo's management SOOP shared a statement and announced that they had launched an Instagram account for the actor. The actor's first post had the popular show Squid Game's reference, he had made a cameo in the show.

Gong Yoo joins Instagram

Gong Yoo's management SOOP shared a statement via their official social media handles as they announced that the actor had joined Instagram. They wrote,

"Hi. This is Management SOOP.

Thank you to all the fans who always support Gong Yoo. We opened an official Instagram account to convey the daily life of the actor Gong Yoo to all the fans.

@_gongyoo_official_ Gong Yoo has no other social media, and this account is directly managed by Management SOOP. Thank you."

Gong Yoo posted a photo of a squid on a plate as his first post, possibly in reference to his special appearance in Squid Game. In his second post, Gong Yoo shows the back of his basketball jersey that has his last name Gong written on it.

After making a surprise cameo in the critically acclaimed series Squid Game, Gong Yoo is all set to make his small-screen comeback. He will soon be seen in the sci-fi mystery thriller The Silent Sea. It is a futuristic story where future Earth has undergone desertification. The story revolves around members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility, Balhae Base research station, on the moon.

Gong Yoo will play the role of Han Yoon-jae, the exploration team leader who must carry out a crucial mission with limited information. He puts the safety of his team members above all else and does not refrain from putting himself in jeopardy to do so. The actor's last small screen appearance was in the fantasy drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Guardian's final episode recorded an 18.68% nationwide audience share, making it the fifth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. It received critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon in South Korea.

(Image: Instagram/@management_soop)