Gong Yoo Opens Up On K-content Success Across The World As 'The Silent Sea' Hits Netflix

South Korean content and the personalities involved in them have become a talking point across the world, as evident through the success of music band BTS and other K-pop artists, and the recent thriller Squid Game's success. Many actors from the country have also attained popularity recently, one of them being Gong Yoo.

Gong Yoo is well-known for his work in romantic films like Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and thriller films like Train to Busan and Silenced. His cameo in Squid Game too has become a talking point. As the artist gears up for another Netflix venture, The Silent Sea, he has credited Over-the-Top platforms for the success being enjoyed by artists involved in Korean content.

Gong Yoo opens up on success of K-content across the world

Gong Yoo, in an interview with PTI, stated that it was an exciting time to be an actor when Korean content was being talked about across the globe. He hoped that more stories and creators from Korea be discovered and accepted across the world.

"It is definitely something that I am very happy about as a Korean actor, and I am really intrigued that I am able to experience this as it unfolds as a currently active actor in Korea," Gong said.

He added that the streamers had made the K-content accessible across the world and that, it would sustain for a longer period of time.

"As long as you have a television screen or a streamer, we are living in an era where we can connect and enjoy any content from any place around the world very easily," the 42-year-old actor added.

"I am extremely happy that a lot of the K-content is receiving so much love globally, including 'Squid Game' and 'Hellbound', and I dare say and hope that if we remain humble, we will be able to see the trend continue for quite some time," Gong shared.

The Silent Sea hits Netflix on December 24. The show, directed by Choi Hang-yong from a sort story of the same name in 2014, is a story of a group of renowned scientists' journey to the moon to recover samples left after an abandoned mission.

Gong plays the role of the exploration leader of the team, who sets out on the mission.