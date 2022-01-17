Gong Yoo Turns Down Offer To Star In Writer Kim Eun Hee's Drama 'The Devil'

Goblin star Gong Yoo has reportedly turned down his offer to feature in SBS' forthcoming K-drama, The Devil. According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, earlier this week, it was confirmed that Gong Yoo has decided not to star in the K-drama, which will be penned by Kim Eun Hee. A source at SBS also confirmed that the actor will be 'unable to appear in Devil due to scheduling conflicts.'

As per Soompi, earlier, a source from Gong Yoo's agency had confirmed, "It’s true that he received an offer (to star in) The Devil. It’s one of the projects he’s reviewing." On the same day, it was also revealed that Kim Tae Ri is also in talks to feature in the drama.

Gong Yoo declines offer to star in The Devil

The K-drama penned by Eun Hee, who has Signal, Kingdom, and most recently released, Jirisan under his credits is one of the much-awaited projects. The plot and characters' details are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo made a brief appearance in Netflix's record-breaking series, Squid Game. He was recently seen in a thriller sci-fi drama, The Silent Sea, which premiered on Netflix on December 24. The series also stars Bae Doona and Lee Joon in the lead roles. The newly-released series shows the volatile situations the astronauts' team members are thrown into. Due to technical errors, the spaceship carrying the elite team members is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon.

The Silent Sea then gives glimpses of the team barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff. However, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon in endless silence, before finally making it to the Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is an abandoned research base. The base is called ‘The Silent Sea’.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ri will be featuring in the forthcoming K-drama, Twenty-Five Twenty-One. She will share the screen space with Nam Joo Hyuk. It will air on February 12, 2022, after the end of the currently airing Bulgasal. The Devil is currently scheduled to premiere on SBS within 2022.

