Gong Yoo's Sci-fi Thriller 'The Silent Sea' Trailer Released; To Premiere On Christmas Eve

Online streaming giant, Netflix has finally unveiled the first trailer of the forthcoming highly-anticipated sci-fi mystery thriller series, The Silent Sea. The brand new trailer gives a sneak peek into the journey of an elite team of explorers who embark on a special mission on the moon. The series that features Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star Gong Yoo in the lead role, will be arriving on the streamer on Christmas eve.

Netflix took to their official Instagram handle and unveiled the trailer of the thriller K-drama. They captioned it as, “If their mission was to get us hyped, consider it a resounding success. Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, and Lee Mu-saeng are taking us to the moon in THE SILENT SEA. Get ready to blast off December 24. Only on Netflix.”

Gong Yoo’s The Silent Sea Trailer unveiled

The Silent Sea’s new trailer showcases the volatile situations the team members are thrown into. It shows due to technical errors, the spaceship carrying the elite team members is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon. The mission is threatening the special mission.

It later gives glimpses that the team is barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff. However, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon in endless silence, before finally making it to the Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is an abandoned research base. The base is called ‘The Silent Sea.’

More about The Silent Sea

The K-drama is set in 2075, where desertification has left the planet with food and water shortages. A special team is assigned a task to retrieve mysterious samples from an abandoned research station on the moon. The plot is an expansion on the short film with the same title that is helmed by Choi Hang Yong. Choi has also helmed the upcoming Netflix series which is penned by Park Eun Gyo. South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung is producing the series.

In the series, Gong Yoo is seen playing the role of a team leader named Han Yunjae, while Bae Doona is essaying the role of Song Jian, an astrobiologist. Lee Joon portrays head engineer Ryu Taesuk, Kim Sun-young essays team doctor Hong Gayoung, while Lee Mu-saeng is seen as the head of security Gong Soohyuk, and Lee Sung-wook is playing spacecraft pilot Kim Sun. Helmed by Choi Hang-yong.

Image: Instagram/@theswoonnetflix