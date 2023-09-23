GOT7 BamBam Reveals He Was Almost Replaced By This K-pop Idol In His Group

The K-pop group GOT7 member BamBam is currently on his first solo world tour titled Area 52. Amid this, the new episode of his reality show Bam's House dropped on Friday. This time the rapper-singer invited his longtime friend DAY6's YoungK at his residence. During the episode, BamBam made a revelation that YoungK was supposed to be a member of GOT7.

3 things you need to know

BamBam is a part of the 7-member K-Pop group GOT7.

The band was formed under JYP Entertainment in 2014.

Both BamBam and YoungK were trainees in the same agency.

BamBam reveals the original member of GOT7

As members of the same label, JYP Entertainment, DAY6 and GOT7 are also known for their tight relationship. BamBam revealed something unexpected on his show while talking about their mutual love of music. He said that YoungK may have initially joined GOT7 in place of him.

The singer-rapper said, “I talked about this a lot in an interview... that I wasn't supposed to be part of GOT7. He's the original member. This is the first time revealing that you (YoungK) were the original member.” BamBam said that since they were all included in the original roster, YoungK might have made his debut in GOT7 rather than him.

YoungK's participation in GOT7 activities

YoungK's journey with GOT7 members included their participation in YG Entertainment's show WIN: Who is Next? as members of JYP's rapping team, competing against the combined rapping teams of Team A and Team B, who later made their debuts as Winner and iKon, respectively.

GOT7's Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang were also a part of this team. YoungK could have easily joined the GOT7 given his tight relationships with the other members of the group. But YoungK later finally debuted on Day6.

While YoungK is still under JYP Entertainment, BamBam and his GOT7 bandmates parted ways with his longtime agency in January 2021 and the singer started his solo career under Abyss Company. The group is very much together but is currently on hiatus as two of its members, Jay B and Jinyoung, fulfill their military duties. The rest of the bandmates are working on their solo career.