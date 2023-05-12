Gulmohar, Sanaa, Bandaa To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival

The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is taking place from May 11 to May 14, 2023, and is set to feature a whole host of Indian projects. The of the festival is to promote a fresh perspective regarding Indian cinema by featuring films/web series which address nuanced social issues. The film festival will also highlight the work of several emerging female filmmakers.

NYIFF will open with a leading film that features Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime), Jaideep Ahkawat (Paatal Lok) and Swanand Kirkire. The closing film will feature stars Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin. Other projects in the cards of NYIFF are Gulmohar (featuring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Suraj Sharma), Sanaa (Adil Hussain, Namisha Sajayan, Radhika Madan, and Pooja Bhatt), Vaat (Arjun Radhakrishnan), Shesh Pata (Prasenjit Chatterjee), narrative short flick Retake (Anupam Kher, Danish Husain and Zarina Wahab), Birha (Rajit Kapoor) and others.

Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandaa will also receive a special world premiere at the festival. A total of 5 filmmakers will be presenting their debut works at the NYIFF as well. Indian-British and Indian-Canadian directors will be among those showcasing their art at the event. The festival will also feature films in ten Indian languages, namely English, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Marathi, Punjabi, Nagpuri and Tamil. The showcased films will feature English subtitles, as per NYIFF Festival Director Aseem Chhabra.

NYIFF to provide 'deeper understanding' of India's rich cultural heritage

The Chairman of the Indo-American Arts Council, Dr. Nirmal Mattoo, said while speaking of the festival, “NYIFF is a must-watch event for anyone interested in Indian cinema and its growing impact on global cinema. It offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse cinematic voices emerging from India today”. The Indo-American Arts Council is the organisation presenting the film festival. Executive director of the IAAC, Suman Gollamudi, said that the festival is a great opportunity for the attendees to “gain a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage” and appreciate the rare point of view that the Indian films bring to the world cinema.