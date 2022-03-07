Han So Hee's Agency Responds To Her Mother's Fraud Case, Asserts Actor Won't Repay Debt

Nevertheless fame Han So Hee's agency has reportedly responded to her mother's fraud case, as per Soompi. In an official statement released by 9ato Entertainment, her management team confirmed that Han Soo Hee's mother Ms Shin used a fraudulent bank account under her name to borrow money. The bank account in question was seemingly activated when the actor was minor.

Han So Hee's agency responds to the fraud cause

Furthermore, the agency claimed that Han Soo Hee has no knowledge of the activities of the bank account created by Ms. Shin. As reported by Soompi, the agency stated, "We are giving the following explanation regarding the news of actress Han So-hee’s mother. [Han So-hee’s] mother Ms Shin used a bank account under Han So-hee’s name in the process of borrowing money. Ms Shin arbitrarily opened the bank account when Han So-hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow boney without Han So-hee’s knowledge."

The 9ato Entertainment reportedly stressed that the agency highlighted the issue to block the actions of Han So Hee's mother so that there will be no other victim in the future. Han So Hee's management team also apologised for bringing up the family's private matter out in the open. They added that the My Name star holds no responsibility in the matter and will not assist her mother to repay the debt.

They said, "We apologize for causing concern with private matters rather than an acting project. However, we are giving an additional explanation again because we are hoping that there will be no other victims in the future. Furthermore, we are additionally revealing that Han So-hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt."

The official statement concluded by stating that the actor cannot morally cut her ties with her mother but she's apologetic to everyone involved in the case. Han Soo Hee and the team hopes that any incident as such will not be repeated after their 'strong response'. They concluded, "It is true that Han So-hee cannot cut the moral ties between mother and daughter. She feels apologetic for people who were harmed against her will. Despite this, we hope that incidents like these will not be repeated through this strong response."

On the professional front, Han So Hee gained recognition for her stints in the Korean television series including Nevertheless, My Name and The World of the Married.

Image: Instagram/@xeesoxee