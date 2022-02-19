'Heirs' Actor Park Shin Hye Flaunts Short Hair In New Pics, Thanks Fans For B'day Wishes

South Korean actor Park Shin Hye recently made headlines as she announced her pregnancy with her first child and tied the knot with her longtime beau, Choi Tae Joon. Yesterday, Shin Hye also celebrated her first birthday after the wedding. On Saturday, the Heirs star took to her verified Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to her friends and fans for the birthday wishes. She also shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle as she dropped a pair of adorable candid pictures and a video flaunting her short hairstyle. Take a look below.

Park Shin Hye flaunts her new look on IG

Taking to Instagram, Park Shin Hye posted pictures where she can be seen donning a white shirt and a garland. She went for subtle makeup and showed off her new hairstyle. As for the caption, she wrote, "I had a happy birthday thanks to you all Gifts of pretty flowers and cakes to the office and the parents' shop. And from afar to the happy birthday billboards. Thank you so much."

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to the comments section and complimented her. Several fans also wished her. A fan commented, "You are so beautiful. Happy birthday!!!! Did you like our gifts and greetings? I hope you find the pillow useful." Another one wrote, "Happy belated birthday eonni, eomma soon. all the best wishes our starlight angel."

Longtime couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot on January 22 in a fairytale wedding. Shin Hye's Inheritors co-star Lee Min Ho also attended the wedding and took his Instagram to wish them. Park Shin Hye's agency SALT Entertainment shared official pre-wedding photos of the couple on their Instagram handle. Sharing the photos they wrote, "Today, actor Park Shin Hye will be marrying actor Choi Tae Joon. We express our deepest gratitude to all the people who have loved Park Shin Hye and wished good luck to her. Park Shin Hye will work hard to show a good image in the future as well. Please send your warm support to her. Thank you."

