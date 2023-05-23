Hometown Cha Cha Cha Star Kim Seon Ho Returns To Screen After Ex's Abortion Scandal

Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon ho recently attended the press conference for his upcoming film Childe. This project comes after a year-long hiatus from acting following an abuse scandal he was embroiled in with his ex-girlfriend. Greeting the media at the event, Seon ho apologised for his actions, which he said caused inconvenience to others.

At the press conference, Kim Seon ho said, “Apologies for causing worry because of my personal matter. Thank you a lot for being here today. I will explain more during the interview.” See the video here.

The narrative of Childe follows a motivated boxer who travels to Korea in quest of his long-lost father. The boxer has a rare ancestry consisting of a Korean father and a Filipino mother. Though, he has no idea that this mission will drag him into a perilous web of deceit and danger. He discovers that evil powers are continuously pursuing him as he investigates the mystery more.

Kim Seon ho's ex-girlfriend abuse controversey

In an anonymous post from October of last year, a lady claimed that an actor she had dated had coerced her into having an abortion by making false promises of marriage. A few days after, Kim Seon ho personally verified the allegations in a statement.

Later, Dispatch released a lengthy message allegedly sent by Kim Seon ho’s ex-girlfriend to him which was provided by his friend. After his ex-girlfriend revealed that she was pregnant, the actor was allegedly happy about the news and supported her. Opposite to her post, the text messages revealed that the Start Up star was caring and supportive towards his then-girlfriend post the abortion and even adopted a dog named Ho Ah to accompany her all the time.

Dispatch further revealed that many of Kim Seon ho's friends have alleged that the truth has been distorted to great lengths. They also claimed that the matter of abortion was consensual and thoroughly mediated over by the duo. Additionally, another friend claimed that the actor apologized for the sake of maintaining the dignity of the relationship he once had with his ex-girlfriend.