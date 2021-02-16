Horimiya's Protagonist Izumi Miyamura Gets New Look Post Sixth Episode

Horimiya has just released a new visual. The manga that is written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara released the project's second visual. In the new visual, the protagonist Izumi Miyamura got a new look post the happenings in the sixth episode of the series. Check out the new visual.

Izumi Miyamura’s new look

In the visual, Izumi is seen wearing a brown sweater with a white teeshirt underneath. Earlier, he used to wear spectacles and now in the new look, it has been removed. Even his hairstyle is different than before.

The series has been on air since January 9 and has overall 13 episodes in the first season. The manga that was released between February 2007 and December 2011. After the release, Square Enix publisher created the whole manga into ten volumes and the first edition was given the title as Hori-san to Miyamura-Kun. The same publisher also serialized it and released it in Monthly G Fantasy magazine.

Horimiya

The story is a rom-com and revolves around Kyouko Hori who is a popular girl in school. She excels in academics and has a likeable character. She appears to be a whole different person when she is outside school. Her parents tend to be out of town most of the time and she has the responsibility of taking care of her younger brother. Enters Izumi Miyamura, the schoolboy who is shy and wear glasses. He is similar to Hori as he hides his true self in the school.

Outside school, Izumi is a whole different person who has many piercing and tattoos on the neck. The two who knew each other in school accidentally cross each other's path outside the school. This begins a new chapter in Hori's life after she realises that Miyamura is similar to her.

The 6th episode titled This Summer's Going to Be a Hot One was released on February 14. In the episode prior to the latest episode, the duo realises that they have feelings for each other. They don't express it openly but their actions speak for themselves.

