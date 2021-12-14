'Hospital Playlist' Fame Shin Hyun Been Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Shin Hyun Been from the popular South Korean drama Hospital Playlist has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor essayed the supporting role of Jang Gyeo-ul and managed to make her way through the hearts of the audience throughout the two seasons of the show. After being diagnosed with the virus, the actor's agency issued a statement sharing a health update and addressing her upcoming activities.

Shin Hyun Been COVID positive

As per the report from Soompi, the 35-year-old actor's agency Yooborn Company issued a statement to inform the fans about her recent diagnosis with COVID-19. As per the statement, she contracted the virus after being in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient despite being fully vaccinated in September. They wrote,

''Hello, this is Yooborn Company. On December 14 (Tuesday), Yooborn Company actress Shin Hyun Been tested positive for COVID-19. Shin Hyun Been has already completed her vaccination and received her second dose in September. She participated in her scheduled activities while regularly testing for the virus. However, on December 13 (Monday), she was notified that she had been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. She immediately underwent PCR testing, and after being classified as someone who should be monitored closely, she took another test. Then she received a positive result on December 14.''

Furthermore, the agency shared a health update by assuring fans that she has not been experiencing any major health issues and have subsequently cancelled her scheduled activities by writing, ''Currently, Shin Hyun Been isn’t experiencing any health problems. We cancelled all her scheduled activities, and we are carrying out all necessary measures according to the instructions of government health authorities. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people.''

Additionally, the agency stated that they would ensure the Hospital Playlist actor's safety as well as the staff by writing, ''We will do everything we can for the health and safety of our actors and staff and do our best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.'' On the work front, Shin Hyun Been was recently seen in the romantic drama Reflection of You.

Image: Instagram/@hyunbeenshin