Hwang In Yeop's Favorite Dialogue From 'True Beauty' Has A Connection With Moon Ga Young

Hwang In Yeop’s popularity has sky-rocketed ever since the conclusion of the successful K-drama True Beauty. In the show, Hwang In Yeop essayed the role of Seo Jun, a charismatic high school student. Although in the show, he didn’t end up with the girl, however, now in a recent interview with Osen via Soompi, Hwang candidly opened up about his famous character and while doing so, the actor also unveiled his favourite dialogue from the K-drama.

During the interaction, Hwang said that one of his most memorable dialogues in the series was when he says “Please waver just once” to his lady love Lim Ju Gyeong (played by Moon Ga Young) while trying to woo her. Along with this, he also praised co-stars, Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young. According to Hwang, both his co-stars supported him and encouraged him throughout the course of the show and also gave him some valuable inputs too.

This interview just comes after the entire cast of the show was embroiled in a controversy. The show has previously released an apology statement for a group picture that went viral on social media. It so happened that the main lead, Cha Eun Woo, in order to mark the show’s farewell on Instagram, shared a group photo of the cast and crew of the show. However, the photo ended up gaining massive criticism as netizens noticed the violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The photo saw the entire crew standing close to each other. However, what made social media users angry was that none of the crew members wore face masks. After receiving censures, a representative of the show extended an apology on behalf of everyone who posed together for the photo.

The statement released claimed that the entire staff is apologetic for risking the health of many people. The representative assured that during the filming process of the show, everyone was made to follow all the strict COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Talking about the photo, it was unveiled that the picture commemorates the end of the show wherein the crew members took off their masks ‘temporarily’.

