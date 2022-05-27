Touted as one of the biggest stars in the South Korean Film Industry, actor Hyun Bin is set to get his statue at the famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. The museum is home to wax figures of several famous personalities like Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, and more. The South Korean actor is known for his work in ventures like Memories of the Alhambra, Negotiation, Secret Garden and more.

Recently, the actor grabbed headlines after he officially tied the knot with his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye Jin on March 31, 2022.

Hyun Bin's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

The 39-year-old actor's agency Vast Entertainment took to its official social media to release the news. The official YouTube channel of Madame Tussauds Singapore also shared a video message from Hyun Bin where he expressed his gratitude for joining the family of the wax museum. In the video, he said, ''I’m very honoured to join the Madame Tussauds family and my wax figure will be touring around Asia. Wonder what will my pose be and where will be the first launch location? Follow Madame Tussauds SNS channels to be the first to know!"

In the picture shared by the actor's agency, he talked about the process. He said, ''The process of making the wax statue, which took a lot of time, was a different experience. I would like to thank the production team for their hard work."

More about Hyun Bin

As mentioned earlier, the actor surprised his fans by announcing his marriage to Son Ye Jin. The duo exchanged vows at Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s Aston House in presence of close family and friends. The couple's agency MSTeam and VAST Entertainment shared the official pictures of their wedding with a statement.

''Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead. We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received,'' the statement read.

Image: Instagram/@vast.ent