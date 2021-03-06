Ibrahim Ali Khan Looks Adorable In Childhood Photos Shared By Aunt Saba Ali Khan; See Pics

Saba Ali Khan wished her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday by posting his childhood pictures on her Instagram. Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 this year as he celebrated his birthday on the 5th of March. Ibrahim debuted in Bollywood in the movie Tashan released in 2008 by playing the younger version of his father Saif Ali Khan.

'The PAST... IBRAHIM...'

A peek into aunt Saba Ali Khan's Instagram would reveal that she loves to post Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos on the social media platform. Recently, Saba took to Instagram to wish her nephew a happy birthday by posting Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood pics which also include Sara Ali Khan in it. Sharing a collage of his pictures, Saba captioned the image as 'the past Ibrahim' and wrote that the photographer aunt in her could not resist clicking Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos.

She wrote in the caption that she still loves 'capturing the essence' of her babies while babysitting them in the past and it is true even now. Expressing her love for her nephew, Saba ended the caption by writing 'love them' referring to Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood pics. Fans could not help but love the bond and relationship of the aunt-nephew duo as loving comments flooded the comment section.

Fans react to Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos

Fans were quick to react to Saba's post on Instagram as loving comments about the duo came pouring into the comment section. One fan complimented the aunt writing 'Lovely aunt you are Mashallah' while another wrote that she must be a great aunt. One fan wished Ibrahim on his birthday and another fan chimed in complimenting the young actor calling him 'Saif junior' and writing that he looks better than his father.

Pic Credit: Saba Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos on Instagram

Saba Ali Khan has shared several pictures of her family on her Instagram account. These include her niece and nephew, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan's pictures. In a recent post, Saba shared a picture of Ibrahim from his recent fashion photoshoot to wish him on his birthday.

Pic Credit: Saba Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram.

