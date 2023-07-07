IKON Singer Jay Announces His Military Enlistment Date, Expresses Regret

Kim Jinhwan is a member of the popular South Korean boy band iKON since 2015. He is the oldest member and also the main vocalist of the group. Recently, the K-pop idol opened up about his military enlistment plans and shared a note on his Instagram handle.

3 things you need to know

Kim Jinhwan's stage name is Jay.

He will be enlisting for his mandatory military service in the South Korean army.

iKON announced their world tour dates in May but Jinhwan won't be part of it.

iKON Jinhwan set for military enlistment

iKON's singer Jinhwan took to his social media handle to drop a picture of the evening sky with shades of pink and blue. He penned a note for his fans which loosely translated to, "I am writing this because I thought I needed to let you all know before anyone else. I will be enlisting in the military on July 20." He further wrote that he had prepared for the show but now he just feels regretful as he won't be able to show up for his fans.

(Jinhwan has joined the long list of K-pop idols enlisting in military this year | Image: Jinhwan/Instagram)

He expressed his concern and wrote that "who have waited for me will feel even sadder, I'll keep this short." Jay opened up about his military duties and said that he will diligently fulfill his requirements and told his fans to find strength in each other. The singer ended his note by expressing gratitude to his fans and showered them with well-wishes.

Meet Kim Jinhwan and his band iKON

Jinhwan's band iKON was formed by YG Entertainment back in 2015. The members of the boy band include Jinhwan, Bobby, Kim Donghyuk, Song Yunhyeong, Jung Chanwoo and Goo Junhoe. One member of the group named B.I left in 2019. Jay will become the first member of iKON to enlist in the army.