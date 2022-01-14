IN PICS | SHINee's Taemin To EXO's Suho, K-pop Idols Who Will Be Discharged From Military

Last Updated: 14th January, 2022 18:31 IST

EXO's main rapper Chanyeol enlisted in the military in March last year. He is set to be discharged from the military in September 2022

Popular band, EXO's leader Suho entered the military in May 2020 and is reportedly serving as a public service worker. He will be discharged from service in February this year

Soloist and leader of the boy band Block B, Zico entered the military in July 2020 and will be discharged in April 2022

In the military since October 2020, the main vocalist of EXO, Chen, will be discharged from the military in April 2022

SHINee's youngest member, Taemin, entered the military in May last year and is set to be discharged in November 2022

Member of the unique band KARD, J.Seph got enlisted in October last year. He is expected to be out of the military in April this year

Member of the popular band Infinite, L, enlisted in the military on 22 February 2021. He will be discharged in August this year.

