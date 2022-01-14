Last Updated:

IN PICS | SHINee's Taemin To EXO's Suho, K-pop Idols Who Will Be Discharged From Military

From SHINee's youngest member of the band, Taemin to EXO's leader Suho, here are all the K pop idols who will be discharged from the military in 2022.

Member of the popular band Infinite, L, enlisted in the military on 22 February  2021. He will be discharged in August this year. 

Member of the unique band KARD, J.Seph got enlisted in October last year. He is expected to be out of the military in April this year 

SHINee's youngest member, Taemin, entered the military in May last year and is set to be discharged in November 2022 

In the military since October 2020, the main vocalist of EXO, Chen, will be discharged from the military in April 2022

Soloist and leader of the boy band Block B, Zico entered the military in July 2020 and will be discharged in April 2022

Popular band, EXO's leader Suho entered the military in May 2020 and is reportedly serving as a public service worker. He will be discharged from service in February this year 

EXO's main rapper Chanyeol enlisted in the military in March last year. He is set to be discharged from the military in September 2022

Tags: SHINee, EXO, Kai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com