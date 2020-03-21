International TV Shows Affected By Coronavirus As Their Shoot Faces Delay

A number of major events around the world have been suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew, a wide range of TV shows around the world have suspended their shoot. Here is a look at five foreign TV series that have been affected by the Coronavirus situation.

Five foreign TV shows affected by Coronavirus

1. Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife is a popular TV soap which is much loved in certain parts of Europe. The executive producer told a leading daily that they had to put a halt to their shoot as they were concerned about the safety of their cast and crew. They were also of the opinion that shooting at this point was not wise or responsible in any way.

2. EastEnders

EastEnders is a popular TV soap which is based on the life of doctors and other paramedics. The show now airs only for two days in a week which is Monday and Tuesday. The makers said that they have drastically reduced the number of episodes instead of taking it off air. On the rest of the days, an alternative will be put on.

3. Britain’s Got Talent

The shooting of the fourteenth season of Britain’s Got Talent has been halted and the team is reportedly still figuring out how to go about it. They said that live streaming was the problem that they had to tackle. The audition will reportedly be aired but the episodes might not get shot as expected.

4. The Voice UK

The Voice UK episodes are generally shot in front of a live audience. Since the gathering of huge crowds at this point is not encouraged, the semi finale and the finale will be aired later in the year. The makers also said that they will be monitoring the situation and giving out a new date whenever possible.

5. Little Mix: The Search

Former X Factor winner Little Mix was to have its live shows aired. The makers had revealed that they had shot rehearsals and BTS scenes already. But the main event was supposed to be shot in front of a live audience which has reportedly been pushed infinitely.

