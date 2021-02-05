IOTNOB Fame Kim Soo Hyun Adorably Joins Celeb Challenge With An Exciting Video For IU

The friendship between Kim Soo Hyun and IU has proven to be rock solid as the former has taken part in IU’s celebrity challenge. The two celebrities are known to share a good rapport with each other and have even worked in several projects together. Recently, IU’s agency launched a challenge online where celebs are required to show their true daily selves and post the video online. This challenge was initiated as a way to celebrate IU’s smash hit with the song Celebrity. Following this, a number of stars and fans took part in this challenge and uploaded videos on social media.

IOTNOB fame Kim Soo Hyun adorably joins the celeb challenge

Kim Soo Hyun too did the same by taking part in the challenge. He posted a video with a number of pictures that showed his daily life. The video captured all the key moments from the actor’s day. Surprisingly, fans also got a glimpse of his love for cycling. Kim Soo Hyun has shared a few pictures of himself posing with his bike; however, fans were delighted to know that he is an avid cyclist. In the video, Kim Soo Hyun posted two selfies he took with his amazing cycle in the background. He also posted pictures of himself sitting in a car, presumably getting driven to the studio where he works. The video also depicted the actor roaming around with his cycle thus proving that he often takes a ride on his bike. Fans were amazed by the fun and exciting video Kim Soo Hyun shared on his timeline. As the video proceeds forward, Kim Soo Hyun adds a few more pictures with his bicycle, showing off the light lamps he has added to it. The actor was all smiles and later showed the interior of his studio chair with his name written on it.

Fans of the actor expressed their joy after getting an inside look into the life of Kim Soo Hyun. They thanked him for sharing the video and left several hearts in the comments section. IU responded to the video shared by Kim Soo Hyun by commenting on his post mentioning she was impressed by video as wrote "Wow" n the comments and left a flower emoji as well.

