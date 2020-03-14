Is 'Deputy' Renewed For Season 2? Read To Know If The Show Has Been Renewed

The Stephen Dorff starrer show Deputy has left fans on a cliff-hanger with its fate. It will be interesting to witness if the show will be renewed for its second season. However, there are also chances that the show may be cancelled altogether.

Also Read: Friday The 13th: Myths And Other Details Of The 'unlucky Day Of The World'

Is Deputy renewed for Season 2?

According to media reports, the show Deputy has not been cancelled or renewed as of March 14, 2020. The first season of Deputy had managed to garner average ratings of 0.58. These ratings were in respect to the 3.62 million viewership as well as the 18 to 49 demographics.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

Even though the ratings of Deputy are not very satisfying, the show is likely to be renewed for its second season. It is also because of FOX which also needs new shows to keep its audiences engaged. So, with some favourable developments, Deputy has high chances of being renewed for the second season.

What is Deputy about?

Directed by Will Beall, the show is about a bunch of determined and headstrong individuals who are on a quest to serve justice. The plot kickstarts after the elected sheriff of LA County dies and the County charter assigns an unexpected man on the job. He is none other than Bill Hollister assayed by Stephen Dorff whose sole motive is to serve justice.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Actors Who Wish To Wear A Director's Hat

Along with Hollister, his associates include Deputy Cade Ward who is essayed by Van Holt along with Deputy Brianna Bishop who is played by Taylor Klaus and also Deputy Joseph Harris played by Shane Paul MacGhie.

The show has Hollister lock horns occasionally with Doctor Paula Reyes who is played by Yara Martinez. She also goes on to become Hollister's wife in the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.