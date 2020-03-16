Is Las Vegas Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus? Casinos To Close Down, Suggest Reports

As the wrath of coronavirus threatens to plague the entire world, it seems that Las Vegas has started adopting all the necessary precautionary measures against the deadly virus. According to media reports, the Las Vegas Strip along with some 14 resorts will be closed down from Tuesday. Reportedly, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Encore had announced that all their Las Vegas properties including the hotels, as well as the casinos, will be shut down.

Is Las Vegas shutting down due to coronavirus?

According to media sources, many conventions which were supposed to be held in Las Vegas have been cancelled. Along with that, many high profile events such as David Copperfield and Cirque Du Soliel have also been cancelled reportedly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jim Murren who is the chairman of MGM also released a statement that said that it is now apparent that the corona outbreak is a public health crisis that will now require a collective action if the city is slow to its progression.

MGM Resorts in Las Vegas have closed down their properties until the 'right time'

He also added to the statement that this is a time of uncertainty around the globe and everyone must do their bit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The statement also suggested that the properties will open as soon as the time was right. There was no specific time frame mentioned in the statement.

The main Las Vegas properties of MGM include Bellagio, Aria, Excalibur, Delano, MGM Grand, Luxor, Mirage, Mandalay Bay, No-Mad, New York, Signature at MGM Grand, Vdara and Park MGM. Wynn Encore also released a statement which said that the closing down of their Las Vegas properties was their contribution to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. They also added that all their full-time employees will be continued to be paid. MGM Resorts on the other hand, however, did not mention if their employees would be continued to be paid during the shutdown of their properties.

