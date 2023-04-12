Is Lee Sung-Kyung Dating Call It Love Co-star Kim Young-Kwang? Actors React

Korean actors Lee Sung-Kyung and Kim Young-Kwang, who are childhood friends, share an inseparable bond. Their chemistry often sparks dating rumours. The Call It Love actors have now reacted to the reports of them dating each other.

In an interview with SPOTV News, Lee Sung-Kyung dismissed the dating rumours and said that they have been close since they were young. The actress added that everyone on her team thinks that she is dating Kim. She said, "Ever since the director started editing parts one and two, she told us 'There are all kinds of misunderstandings in the editing room, saying your gazes are suspicious,' but I think it was on purpose. But [the suspicions] are possible because the director was only looking at Han Dong Jin and Shim Woo Joo, rather than our original selves."

Meanwhile, the Hospital Playlist star also revealed that Kim Young avoided her during the early shoot of Call It Love. Stating why he did so, she said that the actor wanted to focus and stay in character.

Kim Young-Kwang reacts to dating rumours with Lee Sung-Kyung

Meanwhile, in an interview with STARNEWS, Kim Young-Kwang shared that this is the first time he is working with his close friend Lee Sung Kyung. Recently, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram which made fans wonder if they are a "real-life couple?" To this, the actor responded that they "gifted photos" as a means to say thank you to their viewers.

"Before this, there was a time we were going to film a movie together but it fell through. Since she’s a friend I’ve known since our model days, I felt incredibly comfortable. I felt really touched watching Lee Sung Kyung’s mature acting to the point where I thought, ‘I can’t believe someone like this is by my side, comforting me," he added.