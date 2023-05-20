Ishanou Team Makes India Proud At Cannes 2023 As Manipuri Film Debuts In Classics Section

It was a proud moment for India as the team of Ishanou walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023. In the video, Kangabam Tomba and Johnson Rajkumar, the Manipuri film contingent, could be seen posing for the cameras on the red carpet with others. The movie, released in 1990 in India, premiered at Cannes in 1991 first and was back for its Cannes Classics debut.

Film Heritage Foundation shared a video on Twitter, offering a glimpse of the red carpet moment. "Ishanou team makes a big splash at the red carpet world premiere of FHF's restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma's poignant Manipuri film "Ishanou" (1990) at Cannes 2023 with FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur leading the way with lead actor Kangabam Tomba Singh, the FHF team and a Manipuri film contingent headed by Johnson Rajkumar representing the Manipur State Film Development Society," read the caption. Check out the tweet below:

Ishanou team makes a big splash at the red carpet world premiere of FHF's restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma's poignant Manipuri film "Ishanou" (1990) at @Festival_Cannes 2023 with FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur leading the way with...

Video courtesy: Festival de Cannes pic.twitter.com/IAkpRr3Lzq — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) May 20, 2023

Inside Ishanou screening at Cannes 2023

Earlier today, Film Heritage Foundation shared several pictures on Twitter offering a glimpse inside the screening of the film. Ishanou, the first Indian film to be restored, was showcased in the Cannes Classic section. "The world premiere of FHF’s restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma’s “Ishanou” (1990) at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 yesterday was a resounding success. The audience was struck not just by the gentle, subtle direction but the poignancy of the human story. Also the beauty of the restoration that was achieved despite the poor condition of the original camera negative on 16 mm. Laurence Kardish, former curator of the Museum of Modern Art who was in the audience, described the film as 'a beauty and a revelation',” read the tweet. Check out the pictures below:

The world premiere of FHF’s restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma’s “Ishanou” (1990) at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 yesterday was a resounding success. The audience was struck not just by the gentle, subtle direction but the poignancy of the human story, but also the beauty of... pic.twitter.com/VCP5kBRz88 — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) May 20, 2023

The movie stars Kangabam Tomba and Anoubam Kiranmala in the lead roles. It also features an ensemble cast, including Baby Molly, Soraisam Dhiren and Baby Premita in supporting roles. The movie first premiered at Cannes in 1991.