'Itaewon Class' Alum Park Seo Joon Teams Up With 'My Name' Star Han So Hee For New Drama

Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon and My Name star Han So Hee have been confirmed to star in a new series, a year after they were reported to be in talks to lead the drama. The former is known for a variety of popular dramas and films including a cameo in the Oscar-winning film Parasite. On the other hand, Han So Hee rose to fame after grabbing eyeballs in the 2020 k-drama The World of the Married.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee confirmed as lead in new drama

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the makers of the upcoming drama titled Gyeongseong Creature announced the two leads. The filming of the show has also reportedly begun. The series is written by Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for directing Stove League. The series will be set in Spring 1945 and will revolve around two young adults fighting for their lives against dark and mysterious creatures.

Seo Joon will be playing the role of a wealthy man of Bukchon named Jang Tae Sang who is popular in the town for his naturally keen insight. The socially amicable Jang Tae Sang soon crosses paths with Yoon Chae Ok, played by So Hee, who devotes her life to finding her missing mother. She is also skilled in weaponry as she skillfully traverses through the dangerous world.

On the other hand, Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon is also confirmed to play a pivotal role in the upcoming drama as his agency, MS Team Entertainment, confirmed the same, as per Soompi.

More on Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee

Park Seo Joon, 33, is known for playing tough roles and action scenes in his projects. Some of his popular work includes Midnight Runners. The Divine Fury, The Chronicles of Evil, Fight My Way, and more. On the other hand, Han Soo Hee has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea after her formidable performances in k-dramas like The World of the Married, Nevertheless, Abyss, 100 Days My Prince, and more. Her role in the recent drama My Name had left the fans impressed as she was seen in a new avatar.

Image: Instagram/@bn_sj2013/xeesoxee