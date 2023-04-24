IU Reacts To Boyfriend Lee Jong Suk's Sweet Gesture Of Wearing Her Merchandise

Singer IU spoke about her boyfriend Lee Jong-suk going viral for wearing her merchandise. Jong-suk received the attention of both his fans and IU’s admirers for rocking his girlfriend’s merchandise during a recent outing. Social media users saw it as a token of his love and support for IU.

The Good Day singer was recently part of a press meet for the promotions of her upcoming film, Dream. There, she was asked about how she felt about Jong-suk receiving a lot of attention for wearing her merchandise. She said that the moment was given too much attention, as her merchandise is given to anyone who attends her concerts. However, she thanked the fans for their interest and appreciation.

“They are goods given to people who attend my concerts, and he came to a concert. Although the goods aren’t anything special, I think the incident is receiving too much attention. I think there have also been candid photos, so I want to thank (the fans) for their interest.” She also opened up about how she feels about her relationship with Lee Jong-suk being in the public eye.

IU on the attention her relationship with Lee Jong-suk receives

IU was asked about her relationship with Lee Jong-suk being discussed by the fans and in the media. She said that many people have lent them support, which has left her "at a loss for words.” She added that the ideal way of thanking those fans would be to have a good relationship. She added that she wants to have a relatively quiet and healthy relationship with Jong-suk.

Last December, rumours were abuzz about IU and Jong-suk's budding romance. After a report about their relationship rumours went viral, IU and Jong-suk acknowledged that they were dating. Since then, they have become one of the most popular celebrity couples in South Korea.