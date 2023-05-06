Jamie Foxx Health Update: Django Unchained Star 'not In A Life-threatening Situation'

Jamie Foxx's health has left his fans concerned. The Oscar-award-winning actor suffered from a major medical complication last month. The details of his health emergency were not divulged. As per new reports, sources have confirmed that the actor is out of danger.

A source close to People has reported that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.” The source also added that the doctors are doing more tests as they want to be completely sure of his health before letting him leave. It is also reported that Foxx has been advised to “keep his stress levels down” even after leaving the hospital. Fans have been wishing a speedy-recovery to him.

Although the source did not divulge the details of his medical condition, they said that Jamie does not wish to be in the hospital despite the care given to him. The source added that the Ray actor is wishing to get back to work soon as he has ‘a lot of projects going on’. They also commented that whatever Jamie is going through is “serious enough to keep him in the hospital”.

About Jamie Foxx health emergency

Jamie Foxx was shooting for his upcming Netflix film, Back in Action in Atlanta when he had to be immediately rushed to the hospital. Jamie’s daughter, Corrine Fox had posted about his sudden hospitalisation in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that due to quick action. Her father is “on his way to recovery and the family asks for privacy at the time”.

Jamie Foxx updates fans on Instagram

After almost a month of silence on his medical emergency, Jamie Foxx finally addressed his fans. On May 4, Jamie made an Instagram post that simply read, “appreciate all the love feeling blessed”. On the same day he also took to his Instagram stories he thanked his friend Nick Canon for filling in for him on the show Beat Shazam.