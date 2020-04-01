Here Are Some Ff Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair Rahmani went on from being a popular TV actress to being a sensational TikTok star. She is rumored to be dating TikTok sensation, Faisal Shaikh. The two of them have shared many pictures together on their respective social media handles. Listed below are TikTok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos with rumored boyfriend Faisal Shaikh.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's pictures with rumored boyfriend Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos with Faisal Shaikh are just too many to count. The two of them have even come up with a music video. Their many videos and pictures together have led their fans to think about their personal lives. Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos with Faisal Shaikh are not only adorable but the two of them have great taste in fashion as well.

In their pictures together one can see Faisal's quirky style of complementing Jannat's chic and modern taste. While she is seen in an all-black outfit, he is seen donning black jean jackets. In the video below, one can see Faisal in a cream pullover whereas Jannat is seen donning a multicolored neon jacket. In another picture, Jannat is seen in a multicolored one-shoulder dress whereas Faisal appears in a red and black jacket.

