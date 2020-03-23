Janta Curfew: Video Of Boy Being Stopped From Making Noise Storms Social Media

With the number of Coronavirus cases in India increasing day by day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently declared a nation-wide self-imposed Janta curfew, which was observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am in the evening. Prime Minister also requested the citizens of the country to clap for five minutes as a mark of appreciation for the service providers of the country, who stood strong to fight the deadly virus

Netizens across the country made sure that they stand in support of Janta Curfew, as videos and pictures of people observing the five-minute appreciation claps went viral on the internet. One such video, which took the internet by storm, features a kid being reprimanded by parents for making noise. Take a look:

As seen in many viral videos that stormed the internet later on Sunday evening, sounds of bells, conches filled the air, as a grateful country appreciated essential service providers amidst the on-going global threat. From children to the elderly, common people to VIPs, citizens across the country came out in balconies, lawns and terraces of their homes when the clock struck five.

Many took positions with their choice of instruments, including metal plates, conches and bells and video of people clapping went viral all over the internet. As seen in one of the videos shared by a social media user, a child can be seen playing metal instruments. Later in the video, the child is seen being reprimanded by his parents, and he is pulled inside the house.

Janta Curfew

Incredible! ALL APPARTEMENT AROUND ME IS APPRECIATING YOUR CALL @narendramodi ji #JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/TeVfegaTQw — Samit Desai (@SamitDesai23) March 22, 2020

