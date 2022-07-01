Japanese Anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Opens To Housefull Shows In India, Beats Bollywood Films

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, one of the most anticipated Japanese anime films, finally premiered in the Indian theatres. After much wait, the film hit the Indian theatres on Thursday, June 30. The movie is a popular prequel to the award-winning anime Jujutsu Kaisen that premiered in late December, around Christmas in Japan. The film came out to be one of the biggest releases in Japan of all time.

As the film was recently released in India, a large section of people turned up at the theatres to watch it, making it one of the biggest international openers.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 box office collection Day 1

As per several box office reports, the Japanese film sold over 50,000 tickets in its pre-sales on its opening day. The blockbuster film minted an estimated amount of Rs 1.80 crores on its opening day in India. While this collection is as per its advance bookings, the film is expected to gross a total of Rs 2 crores, which also includes its walk-in ticket sales.

The Japanese anime film has now outperformed the current Bollywood releases in terms of ticket sales. The movie is giving tough competition to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Rashtra Kavach Om. The action thriller, which was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, is facing a failure as it earned less than Rs 1 crore in its pre-sales.

The film has also outperformed R Madhavan's much-awaited big banner film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biopic pooled in an estimated Rs 75 lakh in its pre-sales. The film was written and helmed by R Madhavan, who also played the titular role in the film.

The film has also quickly raised the ranks of highest-grossing anime films. The film is now behind Makato Shinkai's Weathering With You And Your Name as well as 2020's blockbuster Demon Slayer Mugen Train that tops the list.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 box office collection in the US and Canada

As per a report by Polygon, the film has earned approx 9.3 billion yen (close to $81.8 million). While the film is becoming fans favourite, its makers are now all set to bring it to the theatres of the United States of America and Canada. On January 25, Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform, confirmed that the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere in the US and Canada cinemas in the month of March.

Image: Instagram/@jujutsukaisen