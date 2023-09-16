Japanese-Korean Film Knuckle Girl To Premiere On Prime Video In November

Japanese-Korean live-action film Knuckle Girl will make its debut on Prime Video on November 2, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.The film, an adaptation of Kakao's popular webtoon, is produced by Amazon Studios and Kross pictures, a Korean film production company. It is directed by noted Korean director Chang.

Starring Japanese actor Ayaka Miyoshi, Knuckle Girl narrates the story of a professional boxer named Ran Tachibana.

To rescue her sister Yuzuki, Ran single-handedly breaks into a dangerous criminal organisation that controls the underworld, using brass knuckles instead of boxing gloves, according to the official synopsis.

Miyoshi, best known for starring in Netflix thriller series Alice in Borderland, said she is hoping the film will appeal to a wide audience.

"I am thrilled that Knuckle Girl' will be streamed worldwide, and hope audiences will enjoy my character, the actor said in a statement.

"The role of Ran was very challenging. I'm new to boxing, but had to look like a pro. I hope viewers worldwide will enjoy this ambitious Japanese-Korean collaboration," Miyoshi, who underwent six months of hard-core training for her role of Ran Tachibana, added.

Chang praised the leading star of the movie for commitment and dedication.

"Ayaka captures the role of Ran perfectly. I was impressed by her strong will, her focus during training and filming, and her enthusiasm in working with the Korean creators. Ayaka went through such hard training and a tough filming schedule.

"I'm proud of the whole crew. The Japanese staff is very attentive to detail, and it was a wonderful production environment that blended the strengths of both the Japanese and Korean staff. Worldwide audiences can look forward to this film which combines the best of Japanese and Korean filming styles, the filmmaker said.

James Farrell, vice president, local originals, Amazon Studios, said they are grateful to have teamed up with Miyoshi, Chang, and Kross Pictures for this film.

"This is the first live-action adaptation of an original web comic and our first Japanese-Korean collaboration, and I can't be happier with the result. We can't wait for viewers around the globe to watch it, Farrell said.