Jeff Bezos, Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Attend Killers Of The Flower Moon Premiere At Cannes

Jeff Bezos made an appearance on the red carpet of day 5 at Cannes. Accompanying him was girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The two walked the red carpet for the Killers of the Flower Moon world premiere at Festival de Cannes.

Jeff Bezos attends Cannes



Jeff Bezos walked the red carpet on day 5 of this year's Festival de Cannes. With him, was girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. While Jeff Bezos wore a dapper tuxedo with a bow tie, Lauren complemented his conservative attire in an off-the-shoulder black satin gown with a sweetheart-bust. The two entered hand-in-hand and struck a pose for the many French shutterbugs dotting the sidelines of the red carpet. The two were seen smiling through out the duration and also indulging in casual banter as they made their way through the populated red carpet stretch on to the coveted steps of the Palais de Festivals.

More on their relationship

News of Jeff Bezos' romantic involvement with girfriend Lauren Sanchez broke a few mere hours after the business tycoon had announced his divorce with wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. This was in 2019. The two had met through Sanchez's then-husband Patrck Whitesell. Whitesell and Sanchez had reportedly filed for divorce one day later to Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. Jeff and Lauren made their first public appearance as a couple at Wimbeldon going on a European vacation shortly after.

More on the Cannes' day 5 red carpet

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the red carpet premiere for the Martin Scorsese-directorial Killers of the Flower Moon. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro-starrer marks director Scorsese's return to Cannes after a massive gap of 47 years. The film also notably stars Oscar 2023 winning actor Brendan Frazer. The film's team also graced the red carpet posing together at the top of the Palais de Festivals.