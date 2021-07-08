Ji Chang Wook In Talks To Star In A Upcoming Drama Titled 'Tell Me Your Wish'

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook is in talks to feature in a new drama. The actor was offered the lead role in the drama titled Tell Me Your Wish. Wook's agency confirmed that the actor was offered the role and he was currently reviewing the script. The agency has yet to confirm if Wook will accept the role.

Ji Chang Wook to star in Tell Me Your Wish?

As per Soompi, on July 8, an industry representative revealed that Ji Chang Wook is considering taking up the lead role in a new drama titled Tell Me Your Wish (literal title). Following on the same day, the actor's agency Glorious Entertainment confirmed, that Ji Chang Wook was offered a role in Tell Me Your Wish and he was currently reviewing it.

Tell Me Your Wish is about people who dream of “dying well.” The drama will tell stories about the salvation that takes place in the hospice ward and saving “adult children” who have fallen into chaos together. Ji Chang Wook has been offered the role of Yoon Gye Re, a man running away from death. Yoon Gye Re is an 'adult child' who has no will or desire for life but is barely holding on with his tough front. Whenever he gains more attachment to life and his will to live increases, he habitually inflicts pain on himself by adding a tattoo on his body.

Ji Chang Wook in The Sound of Magic

Ji Chang Wook is all set to star in Netflix's The Sound of Magic. The series will also feature Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Youp in the lead roles. Netflix's official K-drama-related editorial called The Swoon confirmed the casting through their official Instagram and wrote "Here’s a new drama to put on your radar: Netflix Original series THE SOUND OF MAGIC! There are too many things to be excited about but we’ll do our best to be concise: It’s a music drama. It stars Ji Chang Wook, Choi Seong Eun, and Hwang In Youp. It comes from the director of Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight, reteaming with the writer of Love in the Moonlight. There will be magic and singing. And high schoolers growing up and coming of age. And a dash of whimsy."

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook was recently seen in the romantic drama series Lovestruck in the City with Kim Ji Won as the female lead. Wook played the role of Park Jae Won a 32 years old architect by profession who has a passionate and honest personality.

IMAGE: JI CHANG WOOK'S FACEBOOK

