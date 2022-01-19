Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, And Lee Soo Kyung Confirmed As Lead Cast For TvN's Drama 'Adamas'

On Wednesday, the makers of the forthcoming South Korean drama, Adamas announced that Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Soo Kyung will be sharing the screen space in the tvN drama. According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, one of the highly-anticipated K-dramas, Adamas depicts the tale of twin brothers uncovering the truth from an incident that took place over 22 years ago. The brothers will fight against great evil to clear the murder charges of their biological father, who was accused of killing their stepfather.

Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Soo Kyung to feature in new K-drama, Adamas

In the new K-drama, the twins will face the shocking fact that the culprit, who killed their stepfather is their biological father himself. However, after hearing that their own father, who is about to face the death penalty, was falsely accused, they chase after the truth and unfold many secrets that are concealed by huge power.

Ji Sung will be seen in dual roles. He will play both the twins. One of the twins is a best-selling mystery novel writer named Ha Woo Shin, while the other is a prosecutor named Song Soo Hyun, who works at the Central District Prosecutor's office. Ji Sung will also do the narration of both brothers who are caught up in a turbulent fate. Even though Woo Shin and Soo Hyun are identical, their personalities and approaches to problems are totally different. Coming together, they will try to solve their father's case with contrasting perspectives.

Actor Seo Ji Hye will play Eun Hye Soo, who is Ha Woo Shin's helper and the wife of Haesong Group's oldest son. As she is the only daughter of a hospital director, Hye Soo grew up like a flower in a greenhouse. However, one day, she rebels against Haesong Group because of the series of incidents and secretly helps Ha Woo Shin.

On the other hand, Lee Soo Kyung will portray TNN social media reported Kim Seo Hee, who is hiding secrets from the twins. She is a righteous and passionate reporter, who is all about social justice. Her character cannot help but write reports about injustice and makes it common for her to be blackmailed with legal action. However, what will be interesting for viewers to watch is to know about her connection with the twin brothers.

Helmed by Park Seung Woo, who is known for Kairos, Adamas is penned by Choi Tae Gang. The K-drama is slated for release in the second half of this year.

(Image: Instagram/@justin_jisung/@jihye8024/@xxiuzing)