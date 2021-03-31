Ji Yeon-soo Opens Up About Her Divorce With Former U-Kiss Member Eli Kim

Model Ji Yeon Soo has opened up about her painful divorce from South Korean boy band U-Kiss' former member Eli Kim. She revealed her side of the story on the latest episode of SBS Plus's Kang Ho-dong's Rice Heart, which aired on March 29. The now-estranged couple had tied the knot in 2014, but their age difference was one of the factors of their deteriorating relationship. According to Ji Yeon Soo, the couple was only pretending to have a happy married life for their TV show Mr House Husband. Read to know what Ji Yeon Soo said about her divorce from Eli Kim here.

Ji Yeon Soo opens up about her divorce from former U-Kiss member Eli Kim

According to The Korea Times, Yeon Soo added that she was experiencing "suicidal thoughts" after Eli Kim asked for a divorce. Yeon Soo (41), revealed that she was trying to stay in the marriage for her child who was staying with Eli for the past six months. Yeon Soo, Kim and their son had earlier moved to the US after which Yeon Soo briefly returned to Korea to submit documents for a US green card visa.

Ji Yeon Soo was a married woman in Korea, while Eli had given up his Korean citizenship, registering himself as a bachelor in the US. Yeon Soo added it was this "mental stress" which caused her husband to call for a divorce. The couple had filed for divorce in November 2020.

Ji Yeon Soo also said that she no longer had to "put a facade" after announcing her divorce. She added that the couple acted like they were in love with the cameras and pretended everything was fine because they were making a living as reality TV stars. She also spoke about the difficulties of being a single mom while working part-time to pay off debt. She stated that she had been the "main breadwinner" of the household. Meanwhile, her son is staying with Eli in the US as she is trying to save finances to attend beauty school. She has also considered taking legal action to get financial support from her husband. Eli is also yet to respond to Ji Yeon Soo's comments about their failed marriage.

