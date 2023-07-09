Jimin-V's Fight To Misogyny Row: 8 Controversies Detailed In BTS Memoir

Quick links:
K-Pop group BTS collaboratively authored its first official book titled 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' which was released on July 9. Here are the key incidents mentioned in the book.
RM opened up about the “misogyny” controversy becoming a turning point for them. “I can talk about it. Looking back on it now, I think it was something I needed to go through," he said.
V had a tough time while filming Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He was worried that his performance would be criticised, which would reflect poorly on BTS.
V said that he struggled to express his feelings to other band members during that time. He also recalled his fight with Jimin over dumplings. The issue was resolved after some days.
Jimin revealed that Jungkook once went to drink alone which made him worried for the BTS' beloved Golden Maknae since he doesn’t open up about his feelings easily.
J-Hope shared that he started berating himself when he couldn't help BTS by speaking English. “It was frustrating. I'm whipping myself to at least do something, but I can't," he said.
J-Hope opened up about RM's contributions and wrote, "If it wasn't for RM, we would have been in serious trouble. It would have been difficult for us to get so popular in the US. RM's role is huge."
Suga revealed that he wanted to be a therapist as he wanted to provide support to aspiring artists who struggles similar to the ones he dealt with.