Jin Apologises, Reveals Reason Behind Missing BTS' 10-year Anniversary Celebrations

The popular South Korean boy band BTS made its debut on June 13, 2013 and today the group has turned 10. On the occasion of the group's 10th anniversary, ARMYs from across the globe have partaken in the celebrations. To commemorate the day BTS Jin aka Seokjin has penned a heartfelt note for his fans.

BTS Jin apologises to ARMYs

On BTS's 10th year anniversary, singer Jin took to Weverse to thank the ARMY as their love for the band never changed. He further expressed his grief and apologised to his fans for his absence from the celebrations. He said, "I'm just sad that I can't be with you. I should have filmed more contents before I joined the army. I do not know how to express my apologies." Jin mentioned to ARMY that the other members from the band must be working hard to commemorate the day.

(BTS Jin shares a heartfelt note for his fans on Weverse. | Image: Weverse)

Jin revealed that he only has a year left in the military and the first he will do after finishing his duty will be meeting the ARMY via livestream. He promised that he will not go home after getting discharged and will meet the fans via Weverse. The BTS member also promised that on the 11th anniversary of the group, he will be in attendance.

How is Seoul celebrating BTS' 10th anniversary?

Several popular landmarks in Seoul were illuminated with the colour purple to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS. The landmarks included Sevit Island, Han River, and others. Even the YTN Seoul Tower was enveloped in purple glow.