'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-poong' Staff Bus Collides With Truck; 1 Dead & Others Injured

In an unfortunate turn of events, a bus carrying the staff of the upcoming K-drama Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-poong that was headed towards Paju, Gyeonggi Province, collided with a dump truck on Thursday, March 31. As reported by AllKpop, one man in his thirties was pronounced dead on the spot, while ten others were sent to a medical facility after suffering from several injuries. While three of them have suffered fatal wounds, the other seven had minor injuries.

Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-poong releases official statement

The news about the collision was confirmed by tvN in an official press statement. The team confirmed that their crew have been transported to nearby hospitals and the series' makers are currently trying to confirm the location of all its staff. The statement reads, "Earlier this morning, the production and filming crew of 'Joseon Therapist' was headed toward our filming studio in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. However, on the way, the crew bus was hit by a freight truck. The freight truck, after pumping gas at a nearby gas station, forcefully attempted to merge onto the third lane, causing the accident."

The news of one being deceased was also shared in the official statement, in addition to the severe and minor injuries of the crew members. It added, "One staff member has died on the scene, while two other members of the production team and three other members of the equipment crew are in critical or severe conditions. Currently, our staff members have been transported to various nearby hospitals. We are currently working to ensure that we confirm the location of each of our staff members during their treatment."

About the show

Meanwhile, the tvN's show Joseon Therapist Yoo Se-poong is set to star Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi, and Kim Sang Kyung in pivotal roles. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Yoo Se-poong a physician belonging to a royal family. In a tragic turn of fate, he gets embroiled in a conspiracy against his royal family. This leads to his ouster from the royal palace. Re-starting his life Yoo Se-poong arrives at the Gyesu village where he befriends Seo Eun-woo and Gye Ji-han. Yoo Se-poong then transforms into a full-fledged doctor who looks after the villagers' physical and mental ailments. The release date of Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-poong is yet to be revealed.

Image: Instagram/@daily_k_drama