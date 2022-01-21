Jun So Min To Remain Absent From 'Running Man' Recording As She Undergoes Foot Surgery

South Korean actor Jun So Min recently had surgery for a foot injury, reported the South Korean news outlet, Soompi. As per the report, on Friday, SPOTV News reported that the actor is recovering after undergoing foot fracture surgery on January 19. The actor was also shooting for the variety show, Running Man. She will not be attending the recordings on January 24 and 25.

Jun So Min undergoes surgery after foot injury

Responding to the reports, her agency King Kong by Starship stated, "Jun So Min underwent surgery on January 19 due to a foot fracture. It’s not a serious injury." Reportedly, the actor participated in the January 17 recording of the Korean variety show, Running Man, however, she will not be attending the January 24 and 25 recordings.

Earlier, the Running Man cast and crew had to undergo COVID testing following Super Junior's Eunhyuk's diagnosis. Her agency added, "We are organizing her schedule, and the results of her COVID test also came out negative."

What Happened to Jun So Min?

The actor reportedly injured her foot during her personal schedule. She complained of discomfort, and she is currently recovering after undergoing surgery.

Jun So Min, who made her debut in 2004 with the sitcom, Miracle, has appeared in numerous K-dramas including Princess Aurora, Something About 1 Percent, Cross, Top Star U-back, Review: Notebook of my Embarrassing Days, Birthday Letter, Big Data Romance among others. She also made her big-screen debut through the film, Cinderella. She was recently seen in K drama special Hee-Soo.

She was last seen in Show Window: The Queen's House as Yoon Mi-Ra. The actor also has a JTBC series, Cleaning Up in the pipeline. She has also made a cameo appearance in Naver TV's So I Married the Anti-fan.

Image: Instagram/@jsomin86