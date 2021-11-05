Jung Il Woo Sustains An Eye Injury On The Sets Of Upcoming Film 'Highway Family'

Popular South Korean actor Jung Il Woo is currently filming for his upcoming film Highway Family which is expected to release next year. The team was faced with an unfortunate incident as the actor sustained an eye injury during the filming. Following the incident, the actor's released a statement updating concerned fans about his injury.

Jung Il Woo eye injury

According to a report from Soompi, the 34-year-old actor sustained an injury to his retina while shooting for his upcoming film Highway Family. His agency, 9ato Entertainment, issues a statement informing fans that he is currently resting and recovering from the injury after receiving treatment. They also assured the fans that the injury is not serious.

As the statement, the actor is expected to resume filming soon. The statement read, "Jung Il Woo injured his retina while filming and is currently resting after receiving treatment. Fortunately, his eye injury isn’t serious, so he will resume filming immediately after treatment and rest. He is presently at the recovery stage."

More on Highway Family

Set to release next year, the movie depicts the story of a family who goes camping at highway rest stops. They meet a couple who helps them out. The movie is said to have to touch upon topics such as trust, warm affection, compassion and hope between troubled people. Along with II Woo, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Seul Gi, and Baek Hyun Jin are also set to feature in the movie.

Actor Ra Mi Ran will essay the role of the owner of a secondhand furniture shop who is grieving for her son, whereas, Baek Hyun Jin will play the role of her husband as he supports her through her grief. Jung Il Woo will essay the role of the breadwinner of the family with two kids and a pregnant wife, played nu Kim Seul Gi. The duo set out on trips with their kids and with no destination in mind.

On the work front, Jung Il Woo has appeared in popular Korean dramas like My Fair Lady, Moon Embracing the Sun, Cinderella with Four Knights, Sweet Munchies and more. He was last seen in Bossam: Steal the Fate.

(Image: Instagram/@jilwww)