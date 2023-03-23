K-drama Actor Yoo Yeon Seok Faces Criticism For Humiliating Security Guard

Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok, who is well known for his roles in the film Oldboy and Perfect Proposal, recently faced criticism for allegedly being impolite to a security guard. Reportedly, the incident took place on March 18 at the entrance of a building in South Korea's Seoul.

According to reports, a netizen identified as A claimed that their father was working as a security guard for the actor's apartment building. While A's father admired Yoo Yeon Seok, his act made him resign and give up his job. The person A allegedly claimed that their father was humiliated by the star and his companions and they talked with him in a disrespectful manner.

Netizen A further addressed the issue and said, "Yoo Yeon Seok didn't accept my father's greeting once, he assumed it was because Yoo Yeon Seok was busy and still cheered him on. One day, my dad came home with a dark look on his face and quit working as a security guard that month."

After A's father quit his job, he refused to ever look at the K-pop idol as his image was shattered in front of his eyes. However, after the incident surfaced, Yoo Yeon Seok's agency Starship Entertainment shut down all the rumours and said, "We are aware of the post and have verified the information. The post is without merit. We will take strong action against the author by filing a lawsuit for falsehoods."

About Yoo Yeon Seok

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok has been working on a thriller k-drama titled Unlucky Day with Lee Jung Eun and Lee Sung Min. Besides that, he has worked in films including Mood of the Day, Perfect Proposal, Love,Lies, Oldboy, My Heart Puppy, and The Beauty Inside, among others. He also worked in several k-dramas including Hospital Playlist, Mr. Sunshine, and The Interest of Love, among others.