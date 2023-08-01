K-Dramas To Binge-watch In August: Behind Your Touch To Destined With You

Quick links:
Several K-dramas will be released in August which are a mixed bag of historical, fantasy, romance and thriller. From Moving to Destined With You, take a look at the K-Dramas to watch this month.
Moving, a new sci-fi series based on a webtoon, follows a group of students who inherit superpowers from their parents. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9.
The Killing Vote is based on a webtoon that revolves around police officers Kim Moo-chan and Joo-hyun, who are tasked with hunting down a vigilante called Dog Mask.
The Good Bad Mother fame Ra Mi-ran is all set to lead the workplace comedy Cruel Intern as Go Hae-ra, a capable woman in her forties returning to the workforce after raising her child.
Behind Your Touch, a comedy series starring Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki will premiere on Netflix on August 12.
Mask Girl, a black comedy series following Kim Mo-mi, an office worker who leads a double life as a masked broadcast jockey will start streaming on August 18.
Kim So-hye stars in the sports drama My Lovely Boxer as Lee Kwon-sook, a boxer who disappears before the most important match of her career. It will be released on KBS2 on August 21.