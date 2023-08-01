Last Updated:

K-Dramas To Binge-watch In August: Behind Your Touch To Destined With You

From Moving to Destined With You, several K-dramas will be released in August which are a mixed bag of historical, fantasy, romance and thriller.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
K-Dramas
1/8
Image: Instagram

Several K-dramas will be released in August which are a mixed bag of historical, fantasy, romance and thriller. From Moving to Destined With You, take a look at the K-Dramas to watch this month.

Moving
2/8
Image: Instagram

Moving, a new sci-fi series based on a webtoon, follows a group of students who inherit superpowers from their parents. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9.

The Killing Vote
3/8
Image: Instagram

The Killing Vote is based on a webtoon that revolves around police officers Kim Moo-chan and Joo-hyun, who are tasked with hunting down a vigilante called Dog Mask. 

Cruel Intern
4/8
Image: Instagram

The Good Bad Mother fame Ra Mi-ran is all set to lead the workplace comedy Cruel Intern as Go Hae-ra, a capable woman in her forties returning to the workforce after raising her child. 

Behind Your Touch
5/8
Image: Instagram

Behind Your Touch, a comedy series starring Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki will premiere on Netflix on August 12. 

Mask Girl
6/8
Image: Instagram

Mask Girl, a black comedy series following Kim Mo-mi, an office worker who leads a double life as a masked broadcast jockey will start streaming on August 18.

My Lovely Boxer
7/8
Image: Instagram

Kim So-hye stars in the sports drama My Lovely Boxer as Lee Kwon-sook, a boxer who disappears before the most important match of her career. It will be released on KBS2 on August 21.

Destined With You
8/8
Image: Instagram

Destined With You will begin streaming on Netflix on August 23. The storyline is a fantasy romance based on a 300-year-old book and a family curse. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sonu Nigam turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh attend singer's birthday bash

Sonu Nigam turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh attend singer's birthday bash
King of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu: Malayalam Films releasing in August 2023

King of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu: Malayalam Films releasing in August 2023
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com