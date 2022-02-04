K-Pop Couple HyunA And Dawn Announce Their Engagement; Share Pic Of Matching Rings

Recently, famous K-pop idols Hyun Ah and DAWN surprised their fans and announced their engagement on social media. On February 3, the adorable couple took to Instagram and shared a video flaunting their stunning engagement rings. In the video, the couple is seen wearing identical rings while admiring their love for each other. What caught the attention of the fans was their beautiful captions.

Kim Hyojong popularly known as DAWN shared an Instagram update where we can see him admiring his fingers. But there is a noticeable gem that seems to be sparkling and his left ring finger that stole everyone's attention. Later, Hyun Ah is seen putting her hand on him in the video. The couple then locks their fingers and we believe that it is the perfect way to announce their engagement. Though there aren't many details about the design, it looks like the pair swapped out the traditional diamond for moonstones.

Hyun Ah, DAWN get engaged

While captioning the post, DAWN'S post reads, "MARRY ME" and in making everyone's day, Hyun Ah shared the post on her Instagram with crying emojis and wrote, "Of course, it's a yes." According to various media reports, the two have been dating for five years and have been together since May 2016. The couple would always give a spark to engagement rumours whenever their fans would see rings on their fingers.

Apart from this, Hyun Ah also shared another post where she shared the picture of matching rings with the caption “Thank you, thank you, always thank you.” In 2018, they decided to announce their relationship publicly, also through Instagram. They left their company to be together and later resigned with PSY’s label, PNation. Since then, they have continued to date publicly while pursuing their careers as solo artists and occasionally as a couple as well. In 2019, the couple signed an exclusive contract together under PSY’s label, P NATION.

Fans of the two were quite excited after the news started to surface on the Internet. One of the users shared a picture of the two and wrote, “After dating for six years, Hyun Ah and dawn are officially engaged! I am sobbing!” Another user wrote, “You are kidding me are Hyun Ahand Dawn engaged oh my gosh this better be true I am going to cry.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Kim Hyun Ah and Kim Hyojong, I am so happy for you forever and ever.”

AFTER DATING FOR SIX YEARS, HYUNA AND DAWN ARE OFFICIALLY ENGAGED! I AM SOBBING! pic.twitter.com/GXiUwfe9cZ — hyudawn pics εїз (@softforhyudawn) February 3, 2022

YOU ARE KIDDING ME ARE HYUNA AND DAWN ENGAGED OH MY GOSH THIS BETTER BE TRUE I AM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/4A28RxdbYS — Karma 🐿 🐥🍷 (@cupofquokka) February 3, 2022

WAIT?! IS IT TRUE THAT HYUNA AND DAWN ARE ENGAGED CAUSE IF THEY ARE THIS LITERALLY MADE MY YEAR SO MUCH BETTER, IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM😭I WISH THEM THE BEST<3 pic.twitter.com/Lv7Oymp3Vz — ꧁𝑆𝑢𝑙𝑖꧂ (@sulinaaa) February 3, 2022

kim hyuna and kim hyojong, i am so happy for you forever and ever 💗 pic.twitter.com/Og1Qc09xX2 — hyuna source (@hyunasource) February 3, 2022

