K-pop Singer Haesoo, 29, Found Dead; Police Suspect Suicide

Korean trot singer Haesoo reportedly died by suicide. According to Koreaboo, on May 13, police had stated they had found the body of a singer in a hotel room but had withheld the identity at the time. The police stated they had found a letter written by the singer and that they didn’t suspect any foul play.

YTN then revealed on May 15 that Haesoo, who was scheduled to perform at a festival on May 20, would be absent due to her sudden passing away. Haesoo had debuted in 2019 and was slowly and steadily gaining recognition in the music world. Her album My Life, I Will was a hit among the listeners. Her appearances on The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage were adding to her popularity. The later K-pop star's fan flooded sopcial media with condolence messages.

Haesoo's Instagram handle confirms her death

Haesoo's Instagram handle confirmed her passing. A post was shared on May 15, which consisted of a black screen. In the caption, it was said that her family members were heartbroken by the news of her untimely death and are currently in mourning.

"Sorry to share the heartbreaking and sad news. Haesoo was a warm person who knew how to give love to those around him, knew how to share justice, and also knew how to receive it. Everyone, including the family members who received the sudden death, are mourning the deceased with heartbroken feelings. The funeral has been held in a quiet and private manner at the discretion of the deceased. We ask you to refrain from speculation, malicious reporting, and rumor spreading so that the deceased can be remembered and put to rest. Condolences to the deceased's last path (sic)," the note read.