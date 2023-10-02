K-pop Star Aoora Sings Woh Kisna Hai At Mathura Concert | WATCH

K-Pop star Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, is currently on a month-long trip to India. The idol spent around a month exploring the country and sharing glimpses of his adventures on social media platforms. The South Korean artist recently performed at the Sanskriti University in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

3 things you need to know

Aoora aims to foster Indo-Korean collaborations.

He released his rendition of Bappi Lahiri's iconic track Jimmy Jimmy.

His love for Lahiri inspired him to embrace cultural exchange.

Aoora shares a glimpse of his performance

Aoora captivated the audience with his rendition of the popular Bollywood track Woh Kisna Hai. He wore a black leather cut-out top teamed with matching leather pants and a red oversized coat. He completed his look with black boots. Sharing a glimpse of his performance, Aoora expressed his affection for Uttar Pradesh, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Mathura. He hoped for future meetings with his Indian fans.

"Jai Shri Krishna. Miss U Uttar Pradesh. I love Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Mathura. Hope we meet again," he penned.

Aoora's Instagram post featuring his Hindi song performance quickly garnered attention. Netizens showered him with praise and appreciated his attempt to connect with the Indian audience and his endearing Hindi pronunciation.

Aoora looking into Indo-Korean collaborations

During his India visit, Aoora also explored temples in Mathura, spent time with locals, and embraced the rich Indian culture. He said that he aims to foster greater Indo-Korean collaborations. Aoora expressed his desire to bridge the gap between Indian and Korean audiences by incorporating the works of the legendary singer Bappi Lahiri into his music. He said that his admiration for Bappi Da's music has inspired him to embark on this journey of cultural exchange.