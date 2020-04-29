Actor Kara Keough Pens Down A Heartbreaking Tribute For Her Son She Lost In Childbirth

Actor Kara Keough lost her baby boy during childbirth on April 6. She took to her social media on April 28 to pen down a heartbreaking tribute to her late son, McCoy. The actor shared a black and white picture of her holding the baby and her husband Kyle Bosworth is seen sitting behind her holding the baby's hands.

Kara Keough pens down an emotional message for her late son

Kara Keough captioned the post, "You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be “waking up” and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now. Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them. We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead... we’re missing you. To all my fellow “instead” mamas.... thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will." [sic]

Kara Keough also penned down her feelings the day she lost her baby boy. Revealing his weight and size in the caption, the actor shared that the baby suffered from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during his childbirth and passed away. Kara Keough and Kyle Bosworth donated the baby's organs so that "others find new hope and profound healing" through him.

