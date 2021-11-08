KBS Responds To Kim Seon Ho's Return On ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ Following Fans' Petition

Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho found himself in hot waters after being accused by his ex-girlfriend of forcing abortion on her under the pretence of marriage. Following Kim Seon Ho's apology and public outrage over the actor's misdeeds, several popular ongoing and upcoming projects dropped him including KBS' 2 Days & 1 Night show. Several brand endorsements and advertisements also followed the suit.

However, according to a report from the South Korean media outlet Dispatch, the actor's friends came in support of him and provided Seon Ho's evidence. The outlet also released the conversations between the actor and his ex-girlfriend proving his innocence to some extent. This led his ardent fans to demand his return to the shows, in particular, 2 Days & 1 Night. The demand was followed by a petition signed by a large number of people to have the actor back on the show.

KBS on Kim Seon Ho's return to 2 Days & 1 Night

A petition was started by the ardent fans of the actor to put an end to the toxic 'cancel culture' in the industry which received around 25,000 signatures. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the South Korean media production company KBS has finally responded to the petition by the fans to get Kim Seon Ho back on the show. The statement came after the broadcast network's Entertainment Center Lee Hwang Sun confirmed that KBS and Kim Seon ho contemplated thoroughly the decision of the actor leaving the show.

KBS' statement read, ''There was a consultation process before we finally announced our position on his departure. The production team is also very sorry that we can't show the harmony of six members who've been together for two years and have shown good chemistry.''

Moreover, according to a report from Soompi, the actor will not be dropped from the upcoming film Sad Tropics as the team has decided to commence filming by this year. The actor had also issued an apology following his ex-girlfriend's post by writing, ''Over the course of the relationship, I hurt her due to my mistakes and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to apologize to her in person, but I couldn`t to do and am waiting for the moment.''

Image: Instagram/@2d1n.ph