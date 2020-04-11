Kim Kardashian Is Filming ‘KUWTK’ All By Herself During Lockdown; Take A Look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is, in this time of quarantine, taking up multiple roles. She is working as a mother of four and has also has taken up the role of the making the whole show KUWTK on her shoulders. She has turned into a lightman, a cameraman, and is also acting as an actor in the reality TV show. Kim took to her Instagram to show off the production set-up in her guest room as she attempted to film a confessional. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's post here.

Kim Kardashian is filming ‘KUWTK’ by herself

The show KUWTK- Keeping Up with the Kardashians is usually made an ultra-glam affair filmed professionally. Now, the show is on a halt due to coronavirus, and Kim Kardashian has taken things in her hands. She took to her Instagram and shared stories showing how she has taken over her team and is seen learning about the production team over Zoom.

In her first story, Kim wrote "KUWTK is still filming BUT I am now my glam squad, camera operator, lighting team and producer." Kim was seen entering the guest room with all the filming equipment set up in the video. Apart from this, she also shared multiple clips on her Instagram where she was seen learning on how the show runs. She was also doing her own makeup and was going to attempt to record her own confessional for the first time. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's KUWTK posts and what she had to say about it.

"The equipment was all clearly labelled with step-by-step instructions on what Kim needed to press."

"I'm going to try and figure this out. This is the first day that we're doing it. So there is clear instructions."

Her producers and camera operator were seen on Zoom guiding Kim through the process as she tried to figure out the equipment.





