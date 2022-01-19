Kim Mi Kyung Celebrates Onscreen 'Heirs' Daughter Park Shin-Hye's Marriage With Sweet Note

South Korean actor Kim Mi Kyung recently took to her verified Instagram handle and sent love to her on-screen Heirs daughter, Park Shin Hye. The veteran actor extended support for Park Shin Hye and her forthcoming marriage with her longtime beau, Choi Tae Joon. Mi Kyung posted an adorable picture with Shin Hye and penned a sweet note to congratulate the actor couple.

Kim Mi Kyung wishes Park Shin Hye

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kim Mi Kyung posted a selfie picture featuring herself and Park Shin Hye. In the picture, the on-screen mother-daughter duo can be seen flashing their bright smiles as they posed for the camera. The picture apparently comes from their lunch date.

As for the caption, Kim Mi Kyung wrote, "Eun Sang is getting married and becoming a mother! Even during our short lunch, I was so worried that I think I shouted ‘Be careful’ about 50 times. They are a beautiful and amazing couple that can’t be described in any words. May all the blessings and happiness be with them. Congratulations. Have a beautiful and healthy life."

Kim Mi Kyung and Park Shin Hye appeared as mother and daughter in the hit SBS K-drama, Heirs. The K-drama also starred Lee Min Ho in the lead role and it starred Shin Hye as a high school student named Cha Eun Sang. While Mi Kyung was seen as her mother, Park Hee Nam.

Furthermore, Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon started dating in late 2017. They made their relationship public in the month of March 2018. In November last year, the couple's agencies announced that the couple's wedding will be an intimate ceremony on January 22, 2022, in Seoul. Shin Hye's label SALT Entertainment also shared the joyful news of the actor's pregnancy.

According to Soompi, the celebrity couple admitted they were nervous about sharing the big news. Here is Park Shin Hye’s letter:

Hello. It’s Park Shin Hye. It’s getting colder these days. I’m curious if everyone’s doing healthy and well. A few days ago, I was cleaning my house and found the my contract with my first agency 20 years ago. I was in the 6th grade of elementary school and became an actress in my second year of middle school. In the blink of an eye, 18 years have passed. I felt that time really flies. Many people were with me during my childhood, and it’s thanks to all of your love and support that I was able to grow into an actress who can show her various sides in several productions. Many times I was happy in front of the camera, but whenever I had a hard time, it was my fans who gave me great strength and courage. Each of your words of encouragement made me get back up and stand in front of the camera. So I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him. And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well. Thank you for supporting my lacking self with your love. It will take some time, but I will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that you don’t have to wait too long. Please stay healthy until then, and I will close my letter here.

