Kim Sae-ron's Results Of DUI Blood Test Revealed; Agency Updates On Drunk Driving Case

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron's agency GOLD MEDALIST Entertainment issued a fresh statement pertaining to The Man From Nowhere actor's drunk driving case. On May 18, 2022, the young actor was reportedly booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. After being booked by the authorities, Sae-ron was permitted to go home following a blood test.

Weeks after the incident, her agency revealed the results of the blood tests and shared new updates on the drunk driving case. Following the incident, the actor decided to drop out of her upcoming K-drama Trolley.

Kim Sae-ron's blood test results revealed

As per a report from Sports Chosun via Soompi, the crash into an electrical transformer in the Cheongdam neighbourhood of Seoul caused a temporary blackout at 50 places including buildings and traffic lights. Additionally, nearby businesses were unable to operate for four hours due to the process of installing a new transformer.

''On June 4, Kim Sae Ron diligently completed [cooperating] with police investigations into her charges of drunk driving and measures not taken after the accident, and it was confirmed through her blood test results that her blood alcohol content was approximately 0.2 percent, a level high enough for her driver’s license to be revoked,'' the new statement from GOLD MEDALIST Entertainment read.

They also assured the fans that the 21-year-old actor was reflecting on her wrongdoings and was ready to compensate for the damages. ''She is also currently doing her best to compensate for the damages caused by the accident as much as she can, and she plans to take responsibility and do her utmost up until the very end,'' The agency also apologized for the damages caused by the incident.

Earlier, Kim Sae-ron had shared a handwritten letter addressing the incident and apologized for her reckless actions. She wrote, ''Because of my wrong judgement and behaviour, I’ve caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage]. Although I needed to act more prudently and with more responsibility, I wasn’t able to do so. I sincerely apologize.''

''I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made. I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I’m sorry,'' Kim Sae-ron had concluded.

Image: Instagram/@ronsae__